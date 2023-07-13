Odisha vigilance catches ASI in Bhubaneswar while taking bribe of Rs.15,000/-

Bhubaneswar: A short while ago, ASI of police Sahid Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar under Urban Police District in Khurda has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

According to reports, the woman police ASI has been identified as Mamata Bastia. She has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

She has been apprehended while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.15,000/- (Fifteen Thousand) from a Complainant.

The bribe was being taken to help the complainant in a case in which she was an Investigating Officer (IO). The entire bribe money has been recovered from the exclusive possession of ASI Bastia and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous house searches are being conducted at two locations of Smt. Bastia, ASI.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS case No.17 dtd.12.07.2023 U/s. 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation is in progress against accused ASI identified as Mamata Bastia. A detailed report is awaited in this matter.