Odisha vigilance arrests three Class-I officers, over Rs 22 Lakh cash seized

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance on Sunday arrested three class-1 officers of the state government on charges of illegal gratification.

The three accused have been identified as Bidhan Chandra Sahu, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Baitarini Division, Salapada, Keonjhar, Prakash Kumar Mohapatra, Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board, Panposh, Rourkela and Narottam Behera, Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board, Balasore.

A total of seven teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising 2 Division SPs, 9 DSPs, and 7 Inspectors were part of the team. In total, Rs 22,61,430 was recovered from the three accused.

The Vigilance slueths had intercepted Bidhan Chandra Sahu at N.C. College Road in front of Covid Hospital, Jajpur town, while he was on his way to Cuttack from Salapada. During interception, a sum of Rs 10,07,620 was recovered from him, which he could not account for satisfactorily. The cash, as well as the Bolero vehicle, have been seized.

Following the interception, his office room at Salapada, Keonjhar, and the residential house at Mahatab Road, Cuttack of Sahu were being searched. Additional Rs 64,000 was recovered during house search taking the total seized amount from him to 10,71,620.

Another Vigilance team had intercepted Prakash Kumar Mohapatra at Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar, while he was returning from Rourkela. During interception, a sum of Rs 1,75,810 was recovered from him, which he could not account for satisfactorily. The cash as well as incriminating documents have been seized. The Vigilance also conducted search at the residential house of Mohapatra at Hi-Tech Plaza, Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, Narottam Behera was intercepted by the Vigilance sleuths at Tangi check gate, Cuttack, while he was enroute Bhubaneswar from Balasore. During the search, a sum of Rs 89,000 was recovered from him, which he could not account for satisfactorily. The cash as well as the Innova car have been seized.

Following the interception, the office room and residential Government quarter of Behera at Balasore and his rented house at Satyanagar, Bhubaneswar were being searched. Additional Rs 9,25,000 was recovered during house search taking the total seized amount from him to 10,14,000.

