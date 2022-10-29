Odisha Vigilance arrests tainted RWSS engineer for possession of illegal wealth

Bhubaneswar: After 20 hrs of marathon grilling tainted additional Chief Engineer, Planning, Monitoring, Design & Investigation, RWS&S Nihar Ranjan Das has been arrested by the vigilance here in Odisha this evening.

According to reports, Ranjan has invested more than 5cr in crypto currencies (virtual digital assets). Besides, mail has been sent to crypto exchange headquarters in Russia and Germany to freeze his crypto currency, informed the Director of Vigilance Yeshwant Kumar Jethwa.

It is noteworthy that, based on a reliable tip-off the Vigilance raided Nihar Ranjan Das’s house and his office at six places simultaneously on charges of possession of Disproportionate Assets (DA). Later, he was interrogated by a 10-members team of vigilance.

Later, Ranjan’s properties were calculated and it was found that he was possessing disproportionate assets of 275% higher than his known sources of income.

It is to be noted that, he was forwarded to the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets, which he could not account for satisfactorily. In this connection, He was also booked under case No.35 dated 29.10.2022 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.