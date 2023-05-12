Odisha Vigilance arrests Sr Revenue Assistant for taking bribe in Ganjam

Advertisement

Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Swati Sucharita Patra, the Senior Revenue Assistant-cum-Record Keeper of the office of Tahasildar in Chhatrapur in Ganjam district for taking bribe.

The Vigilance sleuths laid a trap based on a tip-off and arrested Patra while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs 5,000 from a complainant in order to process the file for conversion of agricultural land to homestead land and for issuance of RoR (Patta) in favour of complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of her and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of Patra as well as wash of her vanity bag gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by her.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential Government quarter of Patra located at Block colony in Chatrapur and her office room.

Patra, Senior Revenue Assistant-cum-Record Keeper has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court, said sources.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S. Case No.4 dated 11.05.2023 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation, added the sources.

Earlier in the day, one Durga Prasad Mohapatra, the stenographer of office of District Treasury Officer in Nayagarh was apprehended by the Vigilance officers for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 48,000 from a complainant, a teacher.

He was allegedly taking the bribe in order to process applications of 161 teachers (at Rs 300 per teacher) for opening of PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number) from PRAN centre, under IT Department in Bhubaneswar.

