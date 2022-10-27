Odisha vigilance arrests Junior Clerk and Data Entry Operator on bribery charges

By Subadh Nayak 0
Odisha vigilance arrests Junior Clerk

Berhampur: Jayanata Kuamr Mallick, the Junior Clerk and Premanjana Swain, the Data Entry Operator of the office of the Drugs Inspector Ganjam Range-1 in Berhampur were apprehended by Odisha Vigilance on charges of bribery.

Both Jayanata and Premanjana were arrested while they were demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a complainant (Manager of a Medicine Store) for the issue of order in his favor for change of site of the medicine shop. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused Junior Clerk.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at the office and rented house of Mallick and the restroom of Premanjana on DA angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS case No 23/2022 U/s 7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against both the accused Mallick and Swain.

