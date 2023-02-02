Odisha vigilance arrests GM Electrical TPSODL in DA case

Berhampur: The GM Electrical South Co, Berhampur, General Manager, TPSODL, Corporate Office, Courtpeta, Berhampur in Ganjam district was arrested by Odisha Vigilance.

He was forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur for possession of disproportionate assets, which he could not account for satisfactorily. In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance Case has been registered against Pramod Kumar Choudhury.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Pramod Kumar Choudhury, Sr. General Manager, TPSODL and his family members;

1) Triple storeyed building located at Siddarth Nagar, 1st lane Berhampur town.

2) Double storeyed building located at Sashibhusan Nagar, 3rd lane Ankuli, Berhampur.

3) Double storeyed building located at village Haripur, PS- Gopalpur, Ganjam.

4) Farm house located at village Gaunju behind Shiva Temple, Berhampur with stock of materials for distilled water and electrical equipments etc worth over Rs.1.05 Crore.

5) 9 Plots in and around Berhampur and Chatrapur.

6) Cash Rs.67,000/-.

7) Bank & Insurance deposits worth over Rs.36 Lakhs.

8) 1 four wheeler (Renault KWID RXT).

9) 1 three wheeler worth Rs.3 Lakh.

10) 3 two wheelers worth Rs.3 Lakh.

11) Gold jewellery and household articles worth over Rs.13 Lakh.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Sri Pramod Kumar Choudhury, GM, Electrical, South Co, Berhampur, A/p-Sr. General Manager, TPSODL, Corporate Office, Courtpeta, Berhampur, Ganjam were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which is 111% higher than his known sources of income.

Investigation of the case is in progress.