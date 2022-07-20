Odisha Vigilance arrests Dhenkanal Govt Doctor

dhenkanal govt doctor arrested

Dhenkanal: Odisha Vigilance arrested the government doctor from Dhenkanal who was apprehended red-handed on Tuesday while he was demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 11,000 at a clinic.

The arrested doctor, Umakanta Khejuria, is a Medicine Specialist at District Headquarter Hospital (DHH), Dhenkanal.

Reportedly, Umakanta Khejuria was accepting the bribe amount from a Complainant to countersign the death insurance claim form of a deceased Policy Holder, who was under his treatment.

The deceased lady died recently and her only surviving 8-year-old minor daughter was supposed to get the death insurance claim as the nominee. The bribe demand was for countersigning the claim documents.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from Khejuria and seized. In this connection, a case was filed by Cuttack Vigilance under sections-7 PC (Amendment) Act,2018.

