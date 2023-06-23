Odisha vigilance arrests Bhadrak DSWO in DA case

Bhadrak: For the possession of disproportionate assets the Odisha vigilance has arrested the properties of DSWO of Bhadrak district. The DSWO had possession of disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 145% of her known

sources of income, which she could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.16 dated 23.06.2023 has been registered against Jayanti Behera, Ex-District Social Welfare Officer and her both sons U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 P.C. Amendment Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores were unearthed in the name of Jayanti Behera, Ex-District Social Welfare Officer and her family members;

1) One triple storeyed building of total area of 4007 Sqft. at Ganeswarpur, Balasore.

2) Another triple storeyed building of total area of 5466 Sqft. at Firingipatna, Balasore.

3) One double storeyed building of total area of 1140 Sqft. at Ganeswarpur, Balasore.

4) One 3-BHK Flat at Utkal Royal Residency, Goutam Nagar, Bhubaneswar worth over Rs.51 Lakhs.

5) Another 3-BHK Flat at Stalwart Palace at Old Town, Bhubaneswar.

6) 8 plots in prime area of Balasore.

7) Cash Rs.2.79 Lakhs.

8) Bank, Postal & Insurance deposits over Rs.1.61 Crore.

9) 1 four wheeler (Maruti Baleno-Altura) & 2 two wheelers (Suzuki GLX & Passion Plus).

10) Silver ornaments 2.112 Kg.

11) Gold jewellery & household articles worth over Rs.7.39 lakhs.