Odisha Vigilance arrests Asst. Engineer in Cuttack

Banki: Ex- Assistant Engineer, O/o district Agriculture Officer, Banki, Cuttack who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge Vigilance, Cuttack.

The engineer has been identified as Satchidananda Behera, for demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant for preparing the bill of a dug well executed by him and for sanction of subsidy in his favour.

He was convicted by Special Judge Vigilance, Cuttack and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and to pay fine Rs-10,000/-

In default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2)PC Act,1988. Detailed report follows.