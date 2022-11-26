Odisha vigilance arrests ARI in bribery case

Koraput: Amit Kumar Behera, Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI) of Suku RI circle under Koraput Tahasil was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) today.

Behera was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a complainant for correction and issuance of separate RoR (Patta) in favour of the complainant and his brother.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 26.11.2022, wherein the accused ARI was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in front of Jeypore town PS while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs 6,000 from the complainant. The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Behera and seized in presence of witnesses.

Right hand wash of Behera gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him. Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential Govt. quarter of Behera at Upper Kolab colony in Koraput Town and the RI Circle office at Suku. Accused Amit Kumar Behera has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S. Case No.36 dated 24.11.2022 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.