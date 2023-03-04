Odisha Vigilance arrests Addl Director Umesh Chandra Jena

Bhubaneswar: Umesh Chandra Jena, the Additional Director of Directorate of Mines in Bhubaneswar was arrested by Odisha Vigilance during investigation and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Bhubaneswar.

Umesh Chandra Jena was arrested for possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 368% of known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily. In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No.02 dated 04.03.2023 has been registered.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were launched on the properties of Umesh Chandra Jena, Additional Director, Directorate of Mines, Bhubaneswar on 03.03.2023 at 13 places in Khurdha and Keonjhar districts.

After a thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, Umesh Chandra Jena, Additional Director, Directorate of Mines, Bhubaneswar was found in possession of one multi storeyed building in Bhubaneswar and three at Keonjhar, 5 plots in Keonjhar, 2 four wheelers, 2 two-wheelers, gold 650 gms, cash Rs.1.64 crores, etc. His income and expenditure were calculated and he was found to be in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 368% of his known sources of income.

Investigation of the case is in progress.