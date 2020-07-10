Odisha Vidhan Sabha Shutdown
File Photo

Odisha Vidhan Sabha Shutdown; Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vidhan Sabha has been shut down for one day, informed the speaker Surjya Narayan Patro today i.e. Friday. 

The Odisha State Assembly was shut down for a day as the relative of an employee of the assembly has been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus informed the Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro. 

It is noteworthy that Odisha recorded the highest ever increase in coronavirus cases today at 755. The tally of the state has risen to 11,956.

 

 

