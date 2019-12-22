Odisha: Video Of Corporal Punishment In School Goes Viral

Odisha: Video Of Corporal Punishment In School Goes Viral

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: A video of three students of a primary school being punished by their headmistress in Dhamnagar area of the district has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, the incident took place on Friday when the three students of Padmapokhari Primary school under Dhamnagar block were seen kneeling down on the school premises. A passerby captured the video which later went viral.

Sources said that the headmistress made them kneel down after the trio had a small altercation while consuming mid-day meal at the school.

Meanwhile, the concerned headmistress has been placed under suspension by the Block Education Officer (BEO).

