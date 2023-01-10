Odisha: Vehicles without HSRP will be fined from this date, check details

Bhubaneswar: The deadline for affixation of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on the old vehicles registered prior to 01.04.19 carrying Odisha Registration Mark and Registration Number ending with 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 ended on 31.12.22.The law enforcing agencies shall enforce the fitment w.e.f. 15.01.23.

The deadline for vehicles carrying Odisha Registration Mark and Registration number ending with 7&8 ends on 31.01.23 and for the vehicles carrying Odisha Registration Mark and Registration number ending with 9&0, last date for affixation of HSRP is 28.02.23.

No e-challan shall be issued and no fine shall be collected or no penal action shall be taken against any vehicle owner for plying vehicles without HSRP till 14.01.2023. After that challans will be issued in accordance with the last date given for various series of vehicles. In case the vehicle is not affixed with HSRP within the scheduled date mentioned above, e-challan shall be issued against the offending vehicle and attract fine of Rs. 5000/- or Rs.10, 000/- under Section 192 of M.V. Act, 1988 as the case may be.

LM Sethi, Additional Commissioner Transport, Enforcement said, “As on 09.01.23, a total of 35,56,819 vehicle owners have booked slot, out of which HSRP has been affixed in 27,24,994 vehicles.”

Urging vehicle owners to get the HSRP affixed to their vehicles without delay, Shri Sethi said, “The vehicle owners who do not have access to the internet or do not have knowledge of technology can apply for HSRP through nearby Mo Seva Kendra or HSRP facilitation centres at RTO as per their convenience.”

The OEMs (vehicle manufacturers) through their authorised vendors have also opened camp fitment centre / temporary fitment centre at 88 locations and at other places of the State i.e. important Government / private establishments where the dealers network of all OEMs are not available and have also started fitment of HSRP at these locations. In addition to this fitment facility at some RTO offices are also being provided by some OEMs.

Further, fitment of HSRP with old and existing locally manufactured trailers and vehicles registered prior to 01.04.19 whose manufacturers has closed down their businesses can be done at the RTO from where the vehicle is purchased. The respective owner of locally manufactured trailers and vehicles registered prior to 01.04.19 whose manufacturers have closed down their businesses can visit RTO office and produce the RC book for HSRP booking.

With regards to replacement of HSRP in case of damage, all the auto mobile manufacturers and authorized HSRP vendors of OEMs have been intimated with Standard Operating Procedure for issue of duplicate or damaged HSRP which is available online for the benefit of vehicle owners.

In accordance with the directives of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, Central Government amended Rule 50 of CMVR and Notifications/Statutory Orders from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH),Govt. of India, State Transport department has made affixation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) mandatory since 01.06.22 for all class of old vehicles which were registered prior to 01.04.19.