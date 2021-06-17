Odisha: Vegetable-laden truck overturns in Bhubaneswar, people loot vegetables violating Covid norms

Bhubaneswar: A vegetable-laden truck overturned near Palasuni overbridge in capital city of Odisha today morning, following which locals rushed to the spot and allegedly looted the vegetables.

The ill-fated vehicle carrying the vegetables was heading towards Bhubaneswar and it turned turtle this morning.

As the vegetables fell off the vehicle, locals gathered at the spot and picked up the vegetables. The driver and helper of the truck fled the place after the accident.

There was no social distancing and people were violating Covid-19 guidelines.

