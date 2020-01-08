Odisha: Various Trade Unions Call For 24 Hour ‘Bharat Bandh’ Today

Bhubaneswar: Ten central trade unions have called for a nationwide strike, ‘Bharat Bandh’ today (January 8) against the policies of the central government.

In this strike, apart from the trade union organizations of INTUC, the workers of AITUC, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC and Socialist background including HMS will be involved.

The services of various banks will be affected due to the strike, The work of depositing, withdrawing, clearing checks and issuing various financial instruments might be halted.

The city police has stepped up security and heightened vigil to maintain law and order and prevent untoward incidents during the day-long all-India shutdown today.

Utkal University announced the postponement of scheduled examinations on Tuesday in view of the nationwide strike. It stated that the new date for the said examinations will be notified later.

The nationwide strike begun at 6 am today. Picketing has started at various places.

Train services have been affected as protesters have blocked various railway tracks.