Odisha: Vaccination certificate must for entry into Malls, Cinema halls, Restaurants in 3 cities: Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Saturday issued the guidelines to be followed in the State in the month of August in the wake of Covid pandemic. Among other guidelines, it was also said that adults in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri will be required to produce vaccination certificate for entry into Cinema halls, theatres, shopping malls, restaurants etc.

As per the guideline, Malls are allowed to open with regulated number of customers observing strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer.

Similarly restaurants, bars and dhabas shall remain open with 50 percent seating capacity with compliance of Covid 19 safety protocols.

The guideline also said that Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums and assembly halls etc. shall remain open with 50 percent seating capacity only following Covid safety protocols.

However, in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri towns, for entry into the facilities described above, adults shall be required to produce final vaccination certificate, the guideline reads.

It was also said that it shall be the responsibility of the owner(s) manager(s) of such facilities to ensure the same.

In the not fulfilment of this criteria and for violation of this guideline such facilities may face sealing as per the provision under relevant acts including Disaster Management Act, 2005.