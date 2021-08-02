Odisha: Upendra Tripathy appointed as Advisor of Adarsha vidyalaya Sangathan

Bhubaneswar: Retired IAS Upendra Tripathy has been appointed as the Advisor of the Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appointed him as the advisor along with Minister of state status on Monday.

Chief Minister has appointed Upendra Tripathy IAS (Retd.) as Advisor cum working president and chairman of the executive committee of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan with the status and rank of Minister of State, said a note from CMO.

Besides, Tripathy will also discharge the duties as the principal Advisor (Education) to chief minister.