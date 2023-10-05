Odisha: Unrest in Utkal University campus yet again!

Bhubaneswar: A student unrest was experienced yet again in the Utkal University campus at Bhubaneswar in the Capital city of Odisha.

According to reports, the students of Utkal University were protesting against the non- cindustion of elections in the college this year.

The irate students destroyed furniture in the Students’ union room, said relaible reports on Thursday. They also destroyed the name plank of the secretary and president kept in the students union room in the University.

The student have however alleged that a few non college students shave created the ruckus in the university campus.

The Saheed Nagar police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. Strict action shall be taken in this matter.