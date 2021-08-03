Odisha unlikely to witness intense 3rd wave of Covid-19: DMET Chief CBK Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: The third wave of the Covid pandemic will not be severe in Odisha as it witness a downward trend in the daily infections during the August month.

The third wave won’t be as severe in Odisha state as people in the state have developed antibodies following vaccination. People are now aware of the Covid situation and strategies helped in fighting against the pandemic, informed DMET (Directorate of Medical Education and Training) director Dr CBK Mohanty.

The Covid graph has shown an upward trend in some states like Kerala and Maharashtra. It may be a sign of the arrival of the third wave, he added.

If it is not prevented at an early stage, the third wave will undoubtedly hit the country, he said.

The impact of the delta mutant variant is prevalent in 120 countries. We need to be prepared for the third wave. IIT Kanpur and IIT Hyderabad has informed that if the third wave comes, then Odisha will have less impact, he added.