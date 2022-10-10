Odisha: Unknown vehicle hits bike in Jharsuguda, 2 dead

Jharsuguda: In a tragic road mishap, at least two youths were killed as an unknown vehicle hit a bike, on which the youths were travelling.

The incident took place in BTM square of Jharsuguda district in Odisha yesterday night.

The deceased have been identified as Rocky Dharua and Govind Majhi of Rajpur Village.

According to reports, Rocky and Govind were returning to Rajpur on a bike after watching Boil jatra. The victims were reportedly returning through Jharsuguda.

When the victims were passing through BTM square, an unknown vehicle reportedly hit their bike and before anyone could notice the unknown vehicle escaped from the spot.

As a result, Rocky and Govind died on the spot.

After being informed, the local police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter to trace out the unknown vehicle responsible for this road mishap.

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident on October 5, a three year old girl and her father were killed in a road accident. The incident took place at the Kanapali chowk under Sohela Police limits in Bargarh district of Odisha.