Odisha: Unknown disease claims 6 lives in 10 days in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: An unidentified disease has claimed six lives including five men and one woman and affected more than ten people within ten days at Haldikund village under Mathili block of Malkangiri district in Odisha.

According to reports, the symptoms of the unidentified disease include swelling of legs and then it is followed by fever. The infected persons are not going to the hospitals for treatment. Rather, they are depending on witchcraft to find cure to the unknown disease.

After being informed about the incident, a medical team was sent to the village to attend the patients, but the villagers refused treatment from the medical team.

The medical team, however, is examining the sample of water and food consumed by the people from the affected area.

Meanwhile, Narendra Madri, a fake quack, has been nabbed by the local police for duping money from the villagers in the name of treatment. Besides, police forwarded him to the court after registering a case against him.

It is to be noted that, several people were killed due to an unknown disease in the month of August this year in Kalimela area of Malkangiri district, said sources adding that the unidentified disease is now spreading from Mathili area.