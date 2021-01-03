Bhubaneswar: Considering the improvement in Covid-19 situation in the state and considering the huge academic loss students have already undergone due to discontinuation of physical classroom teaching since March 2020.

The State Public Universities and Government as well as Non-Government Degree Colleges (coming under H.E. Department) are hereby directed to commence physical classroom teaching for students of 2020-21 Final Year UG/PG courses from January 11 (Monday).

And considering the UGC guidelines, the following academic calendar is hereby prescribed for the 2020-21 Final Year UG/PG courses:

Guidelines for Conduct of Physical Classroom Teaching:

1. Physical classes shall be held in regular manner to cover all chapters of the syllabus irrespective of coverage of some chapters by on-line mode.

2. Whenever possible, the physical classroom teaching shall be recorded and shared with absentee students.

3. Following Covid-19 Prevention Protocols shall be followed:

a. Teachers/Staff/Students residing in active containment zone shall not come to Universities/ Colleges.

b. Face Mask/ Face Cover shall be mandatory.

c. Frequent Hand Wash/ Hand sanitization shall be ensured.

d. Social Distancing (6 ft. distance) shall be adopted in classrooms, libraries, laboratories, etc. If need be, crowded classes can be divided into batches and teaching hours in a day can be extended.

e. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

f. Respiratory etiquettes shall be strictly followed. (i.e Covering one’s mouth and nose by handkerchief while coughing/sneezing)

g. Self-monitoring of health and reporting of illness should be encouraged.

4. Hostels shall be opened from January 10 only for 2020-21 Final Year UG/ PG students as well as Ph.D., M.Phil. and other Research Scholars. All

possible Covid-19 prevention protocols shall be followed in hostels.

5. 25% of the syllabus shall be covered by Guided Students Self Study as per the guideline issued by Letter No. 20119/HE Dated June 19 of this

Department.

6. To compensate the lost days, physical classroom teaching shall be conducted on all days except the Examination Period, Sundays, 26th January

2021 (Republic Day), 16th February 2021(Saraswati Puja) and 1st April 2021(Utkal Divas). To this extent, the Common Holiday List-2021, communicated to all Degree Colleges by this Department vide Letter No. 42825/HE Dated December 23 is hereby superseded.

7. In addition to commencement of physical classroom teaching for 2020-21 Final Year UG/PG courses, teaching and research activities of Ph.D.,

M.Phil. and other Research Scholars shall also commence in physical mode w.e.f. January 11.

8. State Private Universities (under H.E. Department) may also consider to commence physical classroom teaching of Final Year UG/PG courses w.e.f. January 11 by following this guideline to the extent applicable.