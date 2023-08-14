Odisha: Unidentified miscreants loot Rs. 17 lakh in Karanjia

Karanjia: In a shocking incident, thieves allegedly looted gold ornaments and a substantial amount of cash, worth 17 lakhs, from a house in the Bhu Bazar area of Karanjia last night.

Upon receiving the information, the Karanjia police swiftly arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the matter.

According to the police, the thieves were aware that no one was at home, which is why they daringly cut through a window at night, making off with the 17 lakh rupees.

After some time, a dog and a scientific team arrived to further investigate the case.

As thefts have been increasing in the Karanjia area over the past few days, this new incident highlights the need for increased efforts to prevent such crimes and ensure the safety of our community.