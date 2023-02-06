Odisha: Undertrial prisoner escapes from Bhadrak sub jail

Bhadrak: An undertrial prisoner has escaped from the Sub Jail in Bhadrak district of Odisha said reliable sources on Monday.

The under-trial prisoner identified as Satyajit Mallik had been transferred from Bhadrak to Soro a few days back.

He has reportedly scaled the walls and escaped from the jail. The sub-jail staff searched for Satyajit in various places last night and finally were forced to filed a complaint in Soro police station.

Satyajit was in jail as an under-trial prisoner for a theft case in Marine Police Station. He reached Soro Jail on January 18, 2023.

A manhunt has been launched to search for the prisoner.