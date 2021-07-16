Odisha: Undertrial prisoner attempts suicide in jail

Under trial prisoner attempts suicide in Jajpur hospital

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, an undertrial prisoner (UTP) attempted to commit suicide in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Friday. The UTP was admitted at District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, Satyabrata Khilar of Bhadrak area was serving a four-month sentence in Ragadi Jail of the district. However, he allegedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming pynile today.

The Ragadi Jail authorities soon rushed Khilar to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. His health condition is said to be stable. However, the comment of the prison authorities over the matter is yet to be received.

