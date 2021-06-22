Odisha: Undertrial inmate commits suicide in Jajpur

By WCE 1

Jajpur: An undertrial inmate in Jajpur Sub-jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the sky-light of the bathroom on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as S.K. Hanif Sheikh, a native of Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Related News

Minor OAS Reshuffle: Pitambar Bhoi Appointed As Registrar of…

No Jab, No Business: Ganjam Admin informs traders

Reports say, Hanif was found with a towel tied up around his neck in the bathroom. On being informed, he was immediately rescued and admitted to Korei Community Health Centre (CHC) where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The Jajpur jail authorities has registered a case at Korei Police station and have launched an investigation.

A case of theft has been registered against SK Hanif Sheikh for which he was arrested last month and was facing the trial.

You might also like
State

Minor OAS Reshuffle: Pitambar Bhoi Appointed As Registrar of Kalahandi University

State

No Jab, No Business: Ganjam Admin informs traders

State

Odisha artist creates Lord Jagannath’s idol with 1475 ice-cream sticks

State

Again a Rare yellow turtle rescued in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.