Odisha: Undertrial inmate commits suicide in Jajpur

Jajpur: An undertrial inmate in Jajpur Sub-jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the sky-light of the bathroom on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as S.K. Hanif Sheikh, a native of Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Reports say, Hanif was found with a towel tied up around his neck in the bathroom. On being informed, he was immediately rescued and admitted to Korei Community Health Centre (CHC) where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The Jajpur jail authorities has registered a case at Korei Police station and have launched an investigation.

A case of theft has been registered against SK Hanif Sheikh for which he was arrested last month and was facing the trial.