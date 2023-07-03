Odisha: Unable to bear girlfriend’s betrayal, youth commits suicide on Facebook live

Cuttack: Unable to bear girlfriend’s betrayal, a youth reportedly narrated his love story before committing suicide on Facebook live in Odisha’s Cuttack district today.

One Pratap Kumar Sahoo of Kokalaba village of the district was reportedly in a relationship with a girl. However, he was under severe depression for a couple of days as his girlfriend allegedly betrayed him.

Unable to bear her betrayal, Pratap Kumar Sahoo posted recorded two videos and posted them on his Facebook page today before committing suicide on Facebook live.

In the videos, Pratap Kumar can be seen narrating his lover story and getting emotional. He could not control his emotions and subsequently committed suicide by hanging himself from a rope while he was live on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the local police is said to have initiated an investigation into the matter after reaching the spot of Pratap’s suicide.