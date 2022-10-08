Odisha UG first-year classes to begin from Oct 13, PG from Oct 17

The Odisha Higher Education Department on Friday announced the dates for commencement of classroom teachings for first-year under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) stream students for the academic session 2022-23.

According to the released notification, the physical classes for the first year U.G. students (Freshly admitted) for the session 2022-23 will begin from October 13, 2022 and the classes for first year PG students will commence from October 17, 2022.

The official notification issued by the government has also said that hostel facilities shall also be made available for those students who have taken admission in hostels.

On Friday, the result of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination 2020 was published. Out of the examinees a total of 392 aspirants became successful in the examination.

Tejaswini Behera became the topper in the Odisha Administrative Services Examination. Out of the total 392 candidates, 148 are girl students. Interestingly, the top three places were secued by girl students. Besides topper Behera, Subhankari Sudeshna Das secured the second top position while the third position was secured by Ananya Shrusti Satpathy.