Odisha: Two succumb to Covid-19 in Ganjam district, Tally rises to 8,223

Bhubaneswar: As many as three COVID infected patients succumbed to the deadly coronavirus, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

Among the deceased persons, two from Ganjam district each and one from Bhubaneswar.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1. A 56 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

2. A 72 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy With Left Ventricular Outflow tract Obstruction, Coronary Artery Disease.

3. A 45 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Alcoholic Liver Disease.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.

