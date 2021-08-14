Odisha: Two minors tests positive for Covid-19 in VIMSAR

Sambalpur: Two minor children have tested positive for Covid-19 at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical science and research (VIMSAR) at Burla, informs Superintendent Dr Lalmohan Patnaik.

The children aged seven months and another five years from Bargarh district have been admitted at VIMSAR Covid hospital after they were affected with fever and flu symptoms.

The children had to undergo rapid antigen test where they were tested positive for the deadly virus.

The kids health condition is stated to be stable. They are being treated by a special team of doctors.