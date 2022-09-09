Odisha: Two maoists surrender, administration marries them off

Nuapada: Two hardcore Maoists surrendered before Nuapada police. The rebels were Odisha’s Madhuri Kamar of Mainpur and Chhattisgarh’s Rahul Musuki.

Madhuri was an active member of a Maoist Organization of Nuapada Sub-division. Unable to bear the abuse by the memebers of her organization, she surrendered to SP of Nuapada on September 13, 2018.

Similarly, Rahul Musuki of KKBN Maoist organization surrendered to Kandhamal SP in September of 2021. He used to be a hardcore member of the organisation. There was a bounty of rupees one lakh on his head.

Both of them had been staying in Nuapada police reserve. Both of them were married in the Shiv Temple present in the reserve police compound according to Hindu rituals. Along with the South-Western DIG Rajesh Pandit, many other police officers, and intellectuals also attended the ceremony to bless the newly-wed couple.