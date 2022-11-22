Odisha: Two govt employees arrested for taking bribe

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance arrested two government employees separately while they were demanding and accepting bribes on Tuesday. The arrested persons have been identified as Ajaya Pandey, the Junior Assistant posted at the office of the Chief District Agriculture Officer of Jharsuguda, and Sanjaya Kumar Sethy, the Senior Revenue Assistant of Kodala Tahasil in Ganjam district.

In the first case, the Vigilance sleuths arrested Ajaya Pandey while he was demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant for processing his application regarding drought relief crop insurance for the Kharif season 2022-23 as well as for facilitating his last year drought relief assistance.

The Vigilance officers also recovered the entire bribe money of Rs 20,000 from Pandey and seized in presence of witnesses.

Following trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Pandey from disproportionate assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS Case No.25 dt.21.11.2022, U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation in progress against accused Pandey.

In the second such case, the anti-corruption team apprehended Sanjaya Kumar Sethy while he was demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 6000 from a complainant for processing file for issuance RoR(Patta) in favor of the complainant.

Apart from sizing the entire bribe money, the Vigilance conducted simultaneous searches at three locations of Sethy from D.A angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S. Case No. 26 dt. 21.11.2022 U/s 7 P.C.( Amendment ) Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation in progress against Sethy.