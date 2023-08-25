Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha: Two former public servants convicted by Vigilance court

Pradeep Kumar Nayak, Ex-Tahasildar (Retired), Patna Tahasil, Dist-Keonjhar and Biswanath Naik, Ex-Peon (Retired), O/o-Tahasildar Patana, Keonjhar were convicted.

Keonjhar: Pradeep Kumar Nayak, Ex-Tahasildar (Retired), Patna Tahasil, Dist-Keonjhar and Biswanath Naik, Ex-Peon (Retired), O/o-Tahasildar Patana, Keonjhar, who were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a Case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar TR No.24/2011 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7/12 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for issuance of RoR (Patta) in 5 mutation cases, were convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar.

The Court sentenced the convict Nayak to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 06 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act,1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period 01 year and to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three months for the offence U/s 7 of the PC Act, 1988.

The Court sentenced the other convict Biswanath Naik, Ex-Peon to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 01 year and to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 12 P.C. Act,1988.

All the substantive sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of both the convicts namely Pradeep and Biswanath following their conviction.

Detailed report follows.

