Odisha: Two Die Of Asphyxiation In Nabarangpur District

Nabarangpur: In an unfortunate incident, two men died due to asphyxiation at Sonarpara village under Raighar block in Nabarangpur district on Tuesday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Anup Keuta and Hemraj Halwa.

Hemraj and Anup along with one Raju Keuta had entered into a well to clean it at around 9 AM today. However, all of them felt difficulties in breathing and cried for help.

Some locals tried to rescue them. Later, they informed the Kundei police and Fire Service Station after failing in their attempt to rescue the trio.

All of them were rushed to the Hatabharandi Primary Health Centre for treatment. Unfortunately, Hemraj and Anup breathed their lasts, Raju is still under medication.

Fakir Mohan Khara, the IIC of Kundei police station, Jagu Pujari, the Raighar Tehsildar, Debendra Prasad Bal, the local BDO and others rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

An investigation into the matter is also said to have started.