Odisha: ‘Tumba’ Construction For Rath Yatra Begins Today, See Pics

By WCE 2
Pic Credits: Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA)

Puri: The construction work of ‘Tumba’ (the circular central axle mounting pad of wheel) of the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings begins today.

However it is noteworthy that, on the occasion of the auspicious Akshay Tritiya i.e. yesterday (Saturday), preparations for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced with ‘Ratha Anukula’ that marked the beginning of chariots’ construction process.

According to the schedule the ‘tumba’ construction of the Raths start from the ‘Baisakha Shukla Chaturthi tithi’, that is today.

The chief carpenters of the three chariots are required to complete the work over a period of two months.

The famous Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held on 12th July 2021.

You might also like
State

Odisha Government Continues To Supply Oxygen Amid Covid Crisis

State

IMD Issues Thunderstorm,Lightning Alert For Odisha, Yellow Warning For 8 Districts

State

Covid-19 Antigen Test Mandatory For Brides And Groom In Ganjam

State

Gambling Den Busted In Odisha, Over 95k Cash Recovered, 6 Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.