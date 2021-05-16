Puri: The construction work of ‘Tumba’ (the circular central axle mounting pad of wheel) of the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings begins today.

However it is noteworthy that, on the occasion of the auspicious Akshay Tritiya i.e. yesterday (Saturday), preparations for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced with ‘Ratha Anukula’ that marked the beginning of chariots’ construction process.

According to the schedule the ‘tumba’ construction of the Raths start from the ‘Baisakha Shukla Chaturthi tithi’, that is today.

The chief carpenters of the three chariots are required to complete the work over a period of two months.

The famous Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held on 12th July 2021.