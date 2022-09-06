Odisha: Truck Skids Off Bridge, Narrow Escape For People

Jajpur: A truck carrying rice, toppled over after losing its balance at Sankaridiha village near Jaraka on National Highway 16.

According to reports, the truck was en route to Andhra Pradesh from Kolkata.

It is noteworthy that the a truck carrying rice, suddenly lost balance and skid down the overbridge while coming from Kolkata. The truck has been completely destroyed in the accident as it fell from the overbridge.

It is noted that, the accident took place as the driver fell asleep. People narrowly escaped in horrific road accident.

But, the truck driver and the helper of the truck were slightly injured in the accident.

According to sources, the truck was carrying 25 tons rice. All rice bags have split on roads after the accident took place.

After getting information, Dharmasala Police have started an investigation into the incident.