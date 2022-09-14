Odisha: Truck loot mystery solved, 9 arrested

Jajpur: Nine people were arrested by Dharmasala police in the Jajpur district of Odisha in a truck theft case.

According to reports, a truck was stolen on September 11 from a crusher near Bhadanga under Dharmasala police limits.

After receiving a complaint, the police began investigating. While the investigation was underway, the police busted a truck theft gang.

One car and Rs 2.45 lakh had been seized by the cops.

As per sources, the trucks were stolen from Dharmasala and Badachana.

While three members of the gang were arrested from Kolkata and Bihar, six others were arrested from Badachana, Balichandrapur, and Dharmasala.

It is to be noted that, the police have court forwarded all the nine people of the truck theft gang.