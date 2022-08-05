Odisha: Truck driver who mowed mother-daughter to death sent to jail

Jajpur: The truck driver who mowed the mother and daughter by truck near Barada chowk on the National Highway (NH) No. 53 under Jenapur Police limits of Jajpur district was arrested and sent to jail by the police today.

The accused has been identified as Amar and the deceased as mother Shritika Chakraborty and daughter Sonali Chakraborty.

According to reports, an altercation took place between the mother-daughter and the truck driver as he was rash driving.

As he was insulted by the mother-daughter, the truck driver, in the wake of vengeance, mowed the truck on the duo on Wednesday afternoon.

Reportedly, the police had first registered the accident case of unnatural death. Later, due to rise of suspicion regarding the accident, the cops interrogated the accused during which he confessed the truth regarding the incident.

Before some time of the accident, the police got to know that the altercation took place between mother-daughter and truck driver in Aruha square. Soon, Jenapur police initiated an investigation and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses.

“It was not an accident but a pre-planned murder,” informed the Jajpur SP yesterday.

A pall of gloom has descended among the family members of the deceased who demanded death sentence for the accused driver.