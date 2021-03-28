Odisha: Truck Driver Fined More Than 44 Lakh Rupees For Illegal Trading Of Tobacco And Pan Masala 

Keonjhar: A joint team of Commerce and GST Enforcement team on Sunday conducted a raid on the illegal trading of tobacco and pan masala and imposed a fine of more than 44 lakh rupees in Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

A 14-wheeler truck laden with 320 sacks of pan masala and 32 sacks of tobacco was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Delhi. However, it stopped at Murusuan village under Champua police limits of the district.

In the meantime, the Commerce and GST Enforcement team, acting on a tip-off, reached the spot and conducted a search operation in the vehicle during which they found the pan masala and tobacco.

The concerned officials asked the driver of the vehicle to show documents related to the pan masala and tobacco. However, as he could not produce any document, the vehicle was driven to Champua police station where the things were unloaded and the driver was fined Rs 44,64,272.

However, the vehicle was allowed to go after the fined amount was sent by an individual from Delhi.

