Odisha: Travel history of COVID positive case No. 91 to 102 released

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The travel history of COVID positive case No. 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101 and 102 was released today by the Health and Family Welfare department of Odisha.

Contact tracing and followup action for all these cases is being done.

Two COVID positive cases in Dhamnagar of Bhadrak district and one case from Jajpur district returned from Kolkata.

All four COVID positive cases in Dasarathpur of Jajpur district returned from Kolkata.

