Odisha: Travel history of COVID positive case No. 91 to 102 released

Odisha: Travel history of COVID positive case No. 91 to 102 released

Bhubaneswar: The travel history of COVID positive case No. 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101 and 102 was released today by the Health and Family Welfare department of Odisha.

Contact tracing and followup action for all these cases is being done.

Travel History of #Covid19 Patient

Case No: 91 Contact tracing and followup action is being done. pic.twitter.com/qdjSuHgXOG — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 26, 2020

Two COVID positive cases in Dhamnagar of Bhadrak district and one case from Jajpur district returned from Kolkata.

Travel History of #Covid19 Patients Case no: 92, 93, 94 & 95

Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. pic.twitter.com/y5OUE95XHN — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 26, 2020

All four COVID positive cases in Dasarathpur of Jajpur district returned from Kolkata.

Travel History of #Covid19 Patients Case no: 96, 97, 98 & 99

Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. pic.twitter.com/rmypj60vK6 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 26, 2020