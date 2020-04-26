Odisha: Travel history of COVID positive case No. 91 to 102 released
Bhubaneswar: The travel history of COVID positive case No. 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101 and 102 was released today by the Health and Family Welfare department of Odisha.
Contact tracing and followup action for all these cases is being done.
Travel History of #Covid19 Patient
Case No: 91
Contact tracing and followup action is being done. pic.twitter.com/qdjSuHgXOG
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 26, 2020
Two COVID positive cases in Dhamnagar of Bhadrak district and one case from Jajpur district returned from Kolkata.
Travel History of #Covid19 Patients
Case no: 92, 93, 94 & 95
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. pic.twitter.com/y5OUE95XHN
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 26, 2020
All four COVID positive cases in Dasarathpur of Jajpur district returned from Kolkata.
Travel History of #Covid19 Patients
Case no: 96, 97, 98 & 99
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. pic.twitter.com/rmypj60vK6
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 26, 2020
Travel History of #Covid19 Patients
Case no: 100, 101 & 102
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. pic.twitter.com/FYyvgth4B9
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 26, 2020