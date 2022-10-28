Odisha Travel Bazaar 2022 exhibition inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The fourth edition of the Odisha Travel Bazaar 2022 Exhibition was inaugurated on Friday in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. The three days’ event is being organized by the state Tourism department in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

As many as 25 Foreign Tour Operators, 82 Domestic Tour Operators, Investors & Odisha’s Tourism fraternity are participating in this 3-day Event which is a proven platform for interactions with stakeholders of travel & tourism industry from across the globe.

The main purpose of this exhibition is to expand Odisha’s domestic and international connections and collaborations for the resurgence of the tourism and hospitality sector.

The Exhibition was inaugurated today at Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar by Tourism Minister Aswini Patra in presence of Surendra Kumar, Pr. Secretary Tourism, Dr. Lenin Mohanty, Chairman OTDC, Sachin R. Jadhav, Director Tourism and J.K. Mohanty, Chairman Swosti Group.

Addressing the occasion, he said, “after such a long hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, we are delighted to be organizing the Odisha Travel Bazaar.”

He further added, “there are places in Odisha which are full of heavenly beauty. Both domestic and foreign tour operators will visit various tourist spots in the state.”

He further mentioned that with this vast infrastructure, we expect to see an increase in the number of tourists in the coming days, which will also increase the revenue collection from the sector.

According to reports, 82 domestic tour operators and 25 foreign tour operators from eight countries have been invited to participate in the three-day Odisha Travel Bazaar.

According to tourism secretary, Surendra Kumar, sellers and the event will focus on B2B meetings between the tourism fraternity of the state with domestic tour operators and foreign tour operators. Hence, the tourism products are intended to be promoted by the tourism fraternity from Odisha comprising hotels and tour operators at the event.