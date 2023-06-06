Odisha train tragedy: WB govt, BMC set up helpdesks at AIIMS

Bhubaneswar (Odisha), June 06 (ANI): Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the West Bengal (WB) government have set up helpdesks at AIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The WB Government on June 6 has set up a help desk to help identify the bodies and hand them over to the people concerned.

The help desks were set up for people looking for their kin after the three-train accident in Balasore. “I came from West Bengal to search for my brother. He was in Yeshvantpur Express. I got a call from local people that there is an accident happened. I came to Balasore here to search him. It’s been four days now. We did not get any news there. We searched him in every hospital but did not found anything,” said Family Member.

“The help desk was set up soon after the Balasore accident. We are also helping all those coming from West Bengal with language, administrative clearance, DNA test,” said Jitin Yadav, ADM Howrah, West Bengal.

“There are cases where one body is being claimed by multiple families. In such cases, we are going for DNA testing. We have taken DNA samples of all bodies. We have received 193 bodies in different hospitals here,” said DCP Prateek Singh, Bhubaneswar.