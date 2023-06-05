Odisha train tragedy: Free bus service for stranded passengers, 59 buses leave for Kolkata

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced that free bus service would be available for stranded passengers to Kolkata from Puri, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar till the train services are normalized.

As per reports, 20 buses from Puri, 23 buses from Bhubaneswar and 16 from Cuttack has left for Kolkata as free service last night at around 11.30 pm.

The decision was taken after rail services were affected after major train accident took place in Bahangana of Balasore and affected the route. Till the accident site have been restored and train services resumed the relatives of the victims who are stranded in Odisha will travel in those buses.

The entire cost will be borne from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the arrangement will continue till restoration of trains.

Daily around 50 buses will provide transport services to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Yesterday, the train movement has been resumed after up and down lines were restored after 51 hours of the Coromandel train accident in Balasore district. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present when the train movement was resumed after the completion of the restoration of the track on Sunday.