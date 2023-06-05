Odisha train tragedy: FIR registered under various sections

Balasore: A case has been registered in the GRP police station in the case of Odisha train tragedy said reliable reports on Monday.

A complaint has been filed with regards to the Balasore – Bahanga railway accident. On June 3, the GRP police registered a case number 62.

The GRP Police is investigating under Sections 337, 338, 304(A), 34 of the IPC under Railway Act 153/154/1755.

In the first phase, it has been reported that data collection is going on, giving importance to the first complaint’s report.

The Southern Eastern Railway CPRO Aditya Chowdhury informed that the preliminary statement of loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of the ill fated Coromandel Express has been recorded.

Both the pilots Gunanidhi Mohanty and Hazari Behera are undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and their health condition is stable now . The assistant loco pilot will undergo minor surgery, says South Eastern Railway CPRO.

After their health condition gets better, their statement will again be recorded, informed South Eastern Railway CPRO.

On Friday, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, which was going from Howrah to Chennai, had derailed after hitting a goods train and fallen on to the adjacent tracks at Bahanaga station in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Around 275 people were killed, and more than 1000 injured in the major train mishap.