Odisha train tragedy: CBI takes 5 persons into custody including an officer

Balasore/ Bhubaneswar: In the unfortunate train tragedy that took place in Bahanaga in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2, the Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) has taken five persons into custody on Sunday. The five persons includes an officer also. The CBI has reportedly taken Bahanaga ASM into custody.

As per reports, during the probe of the accident the central bureau interrogated a number of people and today took five persons into custody.

It is to be noted that following the horrendous train accident CBI has been probing the case. A ten member team of CBI is investigating the case while interrogating a number of people associated with this case. As many as nine officers, who were directly or indirectly in the charge are now under the scanner of CBI.

The central bureau has been interrogating the Assistant Station Master as well as the Gate man. The Bahanaga Bazar station has been sealed while the scientific team has seized many samples. The relay room has also taken into the purview of investigation. No train will be allowed to halt at this station unless and until CBI will not approve.