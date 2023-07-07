Odisha train tragedy: CBI produces 3 accused before court, apply to taken on 5-day remand

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced the three persons, who were arrested in connection with the deadly Balasore train accident that took place on June 2, before the special CBI court here this evening.

The investigation agency also applied to take the accused persons – senior Section engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar- on a five-day remand to question them over the tragic accident.

They have been arrested under sections 304 and 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Nearly 295 people were killed while over 1,100 others were injured following a triple train mishap at Bahanaga railway station in the Balasore district on June 2. The three trains which were involved in the accident are the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train.