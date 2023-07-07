Odisha train tragedy: CBI produces 3 accused before court, apply to taken on 5-day remand

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
CBI produces Odisha train tragedy accused

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced the three persons, who were arrested in connection with the deadly Balasore train accident that took place on June 2, before the special CBI court here this evening.

The investigation agency also applied to take the accused persons – senior Section engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar- on a five-day remand to question them over the tragic accident.

Must Read

Achyuta Samanta gets yet another Honorary Doctorate, number…

Former finance advisor of DEEO convicted, gets RI of 1 year

Minor IPS reshuffle in Odisha: Mihir Kumar Panda appointed…

They have been arrested under sections 304 and 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Nearly 295 people were killed while over 1,100 others were injured following a triple train mishap at Bahanaga railway station in the Balasore district on June 2. The three trains which were involved in the accident are the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

You might also like
State

Gujarat HC rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea; Odisha Congress Student wing hit the street

State

CBI arrests 3 persons in connection with Balasore train accident

State

17 Odisha districts have received deficit rainfall till date: IMD

State

BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik appoints 6 new dist presidents in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans