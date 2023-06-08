Odisha train tragedy: Bahanaga high school to be demolished!

Balasore: The Bahanaga high school in Balasore where bodies of the Odisha train tragedy victims were kept as a transit place is likely to be demolished.

As per reports, since the building had been used as a makeshift morgue sanctification will be done in the Bahanga high school. The Bahanga school near the accident site was turned into a mortuary. The body of the deceased was kept in the school.

Now the villagers have decided to sanctify the place. A saint has been entrusted with this responsibility. This step has been taken so that the children do not get scared after the opening of the school.

It is worth mentioning that, the schools in Odisha area now closed for the summer vacation but, they are scheduled to reopen on June 19, 2023 that is after Raja Sankranti. The students and teachers are sacred to return to the school, said reports.

The Bahanaga High School building where bodies of train accident victims were kept will be demolished if school managing committee deems it fit. The school committee has been asked to intimate its decision following which steps will be taken, said the Balasore Collector.

According the reports, the Balasore Collector had visited the school earlier today and inspected the school premises. Detailed report awaited.