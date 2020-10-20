Puri: The engine of an empty train was derailed between Chandanpur and Tulasichaura area in Puri district last night.

The derailment took place when the train was on its way to Puri from Khurda Road Junction at around 8.30 PM. The engines were carrying damaged coaches.

Sources said, three wheels of front engine and one wheel of the back engine went off the tracks.

On being informed about the incident, a technical team of Railways department rushed to the spot and completed the restoration work.

Later, they have launched an investigation how the train derailment took place.