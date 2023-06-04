Odisha Train Accident: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reaches Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached Bhubaneswar to take stock of medical assistance being provided to the injured victims of the Odisha train accident.

He will visit All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack to take stock of medical assistance being provided to injured victims.

Over 170 bodies of accident victims were preserved at different hospitals in Bhubaneswar, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.

BMC has also launched a helpline number- 1929 for queries related to the bodies of victims killed in the Odisha train tragedy.

On the other hand, a special train will start from Bhadrak at 1 pm and will run to Chennai. It will have stoppages at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and all major places. The train will also have a parcel van attached to carry the dead body, if required, an official statement read.

It is pertinent to note here that over 288 people lost their lives in the tragic Coromandel train accident on Friday evening. Nearly 1,175 passengers were left injured.

As per the report total of 1175 injured persons were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Out of the total, 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are now undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. The condition of two of them is said to be critical.